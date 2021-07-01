Williams is expected to be the No. 2 running back as a complementary piece to D'Andre Swift, Eric Woodyard of ESPN reports.

With Kerryon Johnson out of the picture, Williams' competition for the backup running back job is no better than seventh-round rookie Jermar Jefferson and undrafted rookie Dedrick Mills. Unless Detroit brings in someone like Todd Gurley before the season, the veteran jack of all trades should be secure in the No. 2 role for the foreseeable future. However, those in dynasty leagues should keep in mind that Detroit could cut Williams rather easily after one year if he doesn't prove to be a good fit.