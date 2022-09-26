Williams carried the ball 20 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Vikings. He added two receptions for 20 yards.

D'Andre Swift suffered an apparent left arm injury during the game, which allowed Williams to dominate touches against the Vikings. He took full advantage, gashing the defense for four gains of 10 or more yards on the ground -- including a 13-yard scamper to the end zone late in the third quarter. Williams was commanding a significant share of the workload out of Detroit's backfield in the first two weeks of the season, but he could be in for another 20-carry workload in Week 4 against Seattle if Swift remains limited.