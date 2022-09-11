Williams rushed 11 times for 28 yards with two touchdowns while catching one of two targets for two yards during Sunday's 38-35 loss to Philadelphia.

Williams' production looks pedestrian compared to that of D'Andre Swift, who totaled 175 yards on 18 touches. While Williams looks primed to serve as a touchdown vulture after getting four of five goal-line snaps Sunday, Swift dominated the work in nearly every other offensive situation. If that trend continues, Williams won't have much fantasy value on days that he doesn't find the end zone. Next up for Detroit is a home matchup against Washington.