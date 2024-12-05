Detroit elevated Adams from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Thursday night's game against Green Bay.

Adams started the 2024 regular season on the Titans' active roster, but after being placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Oct. 12, his request for a release was granted five days later. The veteran safety signed with the Lions' practice squad Sunday, and he'll appear in just his fourth game of the 2024 campaign Thursday. Adams gives the Lions depth in the secondary behind starting safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.