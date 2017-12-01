Agnew (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Agnew hasn't practiced since injuring his knee two weeks ago. However, ESPN's Michael Rothstein spotted the return specialist running on the sidelines during Wednesday's session, so Agnew seems to have a realistic chance of making it back for the Lions' Week 14 matchup with the Bucs. In the meantime, Detroit has Golden Tate and TJ Jones available to handle punt returns, with Ameer Abdullah and Dwayne Washington presumably handling kickoffs.