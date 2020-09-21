Agnew secured his only target for no gain during Sunday's loss to Green Bay.

Agnew again saw minimal playing time despite the continued absence of Kenny Golladay (hamstring). After transitioning to wide receiver from cornerback this offseason, he clearly remains a work in progress from an offensive standpoint. Furthermore, the high probability that his poor offensive performance played a large role in Matthew Stafford's pick-six won't help the return specialist's chances of seeing an increase in offensive playing time anytime soon.