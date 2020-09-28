Agnew caught two of two targets for 20 yards while rushing once for two yards during Sunday's 26-23 victory over the Cardinals.

Even though Agnew didn't see nearly many offensive snaps in the first two weeks of the season as Quintez Cephus did, he also wasn't nearly as impacted by the return of Kenny Golladay as Cephus was Sunday. After Cephus more than doubled Agnew in playing time each of the first two weeks, Cephus got zero touches on 10 offensive snaps compared to 15 snaps and three touches for Agnew, who has now seen around 10 snaps and at least one target in every game so far. As he currently seems more secure in his gadget role than Cephus does in his respective depth role behind Detroit's top trio of receivers, Agnew may be the better bet for production on a weekly basis when everyone is healthy.