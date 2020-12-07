Agnew caught two of two targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 34-30 victory over Chicago.

The release of Marvin Hall opened up some snaps for other receivers, but it was Mohamed Sanu (40 snaps) and Quintez Cephus (31) who saw the most playing time besides Marvin Jones (64) and Danny Amendola (33). Agnew (16), meanwhile, remained a key cog on special teams but actually saw less offensive playing time than he has in either of the past two weeks. As his offensive role should only suffer from the possible return of Kenny Golladay (hip) in the near future, Agnew does not seem headed for fantasy relevance down the stretch of the 2020 campaign.