Lions' Jamal Agnew: Elevated to active roster
Agnew (knee) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday.
Despite falling out of playoff contention after last Sunday's loss to the Bills, the Lions will nonetheless follow through with bringing Agnew back to the roster three weeks after designating the 2017 All-Pro return specialist for a return from IR. For someone who has only played five full games on the defensive side of the ball, these final two contests of 2018 should give Agnew valuable opportunities to develop as a cornerback. It's also possible that the second-year pro sees light usage on gadget plays for a Detroit offense lacking in play-making talent. Agnew was already given the chance to rush the ball once this season, racking up 17 yards on a Week 5 carry.
