Lions' Jamal Agnew: Exits with rib injury
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 1, 2020
at
3:42 pm ET 1 min read
Agnew is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts due to a rib injury.
Agnew had one carry for 11 yards and returned two kickoffs for 62 yards and one punt for two yards before exiting with the injury. Danny Amendola is next up on the depth chart as the return man for Detroit.
