Agnew logged 10 tackles, 18 yards on two receptions, nine yards on two carries, 196 yards on 11 kick returns, and 447 yards with two touchdowns on 29 punt returns over 13 games in 2017.

Agnew, a fifth-rounder out of the University of San Diego, did a little bit of everything his rookie season but made his name as a return specialist, where he was ultimately named a first-team All-Pro. He led the league in punt return yards, punt return touchdowns and punt return average (15.4). He isn't in the fantasy conversation in IDP formats or otherwise yet, but that could change if he somehow carves out a larger role on either side of the ball.