Agnew (knee) was a full participant in practice Tuesday.

The rookie return specialist takes the field this week after missing the past three games due to a knee injury. Agnew has carved out a role on special teams and offense this season and leads the league with two return touchdowns. Look for the Lions to utilize the jack-of-all-trades weapon Saturday night when they face the Bears.

