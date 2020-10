Agnew caught two of two targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 34-16 victory over the Jaguars.

Agnew didn't get a rushing attempt after getting one in each of the two games before the Lions' Week 5 bye. However, like Marvin Hall, Agnew at least remains a part of the game plan unlike Week 1 target monster Quintez Cephus. The return specialist will look to make a big play in Week 7 against a Falcons defense that is allowing the most yards per pass attempt (8.6) in 2020.