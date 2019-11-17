Agnew (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

It's unclear how Agnew picked up the injury, but he was forced to leave the game late in the fourth quarter. As long as he's sidelined, look for Marvin Hall to take over kick and punt return duties. It's likely Agnew won't return, so look for an update on the injury following the game or in the coming days.