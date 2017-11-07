Agnew accrued one tackle, four rushing yards on one carry, nine yards on two punt returns, and 12 yards on one kick-off return during Monday's 30-17 victory over Green Bay.

Agnew has proven to be a multifaceted weapon for the Lions since they selected him in the fifth round of May's draft. Not only does he lead the league with two returns for touchdowns and tops all qualifying players with 21.7 yards per punt return, he's also been lining up in the slot, seeing an occasional rushing attempt and making some tackles on special teams. Agnew's three defensive snaps from Monday were a season high, however, so he still remains off the IDP radar unless he's able to carve out a sizable role at cornerback.