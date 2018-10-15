The Lions intend to place Agnew on injured reserve this week after he suffered a knee injury in the team's Week 5 win over the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While Agnew's injury is significant enough to sideline him for the next eight weeks, Schefter relays that the All-Pro return man could be a candidate to return from injured reserve later in the season if the Lions are still in the mix for a playoff spot. Agnew has also seen his role grow at defensive back this season, but his absence will be most acutely felt on special teams. TJ Jones, Ameer Abdullah, Kerryon Johnson and Brandon Powell are all candidates to fill in for Agnew on kick and/or punt returns.