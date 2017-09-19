Agnew returned three punts for 101 yards and a touchdown during Monday's 24-10 victory over the Giants.

Agnew, whom the Lions took in the fifth round due to his proficiency as a return man, is paying immediate dividends for Detroit. With his team clinging to a seven-point lead in the final quarter of play, Agnew put the game away by taking a punt 88 yards to the house -- which came in particularly handy on a night the Lions had some trouble moving the ball. The rookie out of San Diego also saw time at kick returner, but only gained 15 yards on his lone attempt. If there's a negative aspect to his night, it's that Agnew only logged one snap on defense, so he clearly has work to do before becoming an option in IDP leagues.