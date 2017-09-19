Lions' Jamal Agnew: Houses punt on MNF
Agnew returned three punts for 101 yards and a touchdown during Monday's 24-10 victory over the Giants.
Agnew, whom the Lions took in the fifth round due to his proficiency as a return man, is paying immediate dividends for Detroit. With his team clinging to a seven-point lead in the final quarter of play, Agnew put the game away by taking a punt 88 yards to the house -- which came in particularly handy on a night the Lions had some trouble moving the ball. The rookie out of San Diego also saw time at kick returner, but only gained 15 yards on his lone attempt. If there's a negative aspect to his night, it's that Agnew only logged one snap on defense, so he clearly has work to do before becoming an option in IDP leagues.
More News
-
What you missed: Thompson a workhorse?
Tuesday is a slow news day around the NFL, but Chris Towers still wraps up everything you need...
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...