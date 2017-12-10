Agnew (knee) is inactive for Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay.

Agnew was considered questionable for Sunday's game after being limited in practice throughout the week, but it appears as though he isn't fully recovered from his knee injury that's forced him to miss the past few weeks. Since he's just a depth secondary and special teams player, Agnew's absence shouldn't impact the Detroit defense greatly.

