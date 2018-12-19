Lions' Jamal Agnew: Lifted to active roster
Agnew (knee) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday.
Despite falling out of playoff contention after last Sunday's loss to the Bills, the Lions will nonetheless follow through with bringing Agnew back to the roster roughly three weeks after originally designating the 2017 first-team All-Pro return specialist to be brought back from IR. For someone who's only played five full games on the defensive side of the ball, these final two contests to end the 2018 season should give Agnew valuable opportunities to develop as a cornerback. It's also possible that the second-year pro is experimented with on a depleted Detroit offense that just sent running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) to IR. Agnew was already given the chance to rush the ball once for 17 yards prior to injuring his knee in Week 5 after catching two passes for 18 yards and rushing twice for nine yards over 13 games in 2017.
