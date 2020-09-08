Agnew is listed as a running back and a wide receiver on the Lions' initial 53-man roster.
The Lions initially used Agnew at cornerback for the first couple years of his professional career, but they switched him to offense this offseason and the team apparently likes what he can do with the ball in his hands - which isn't really a surprise given Agnew's proficiency as a return man. While Agnew may not get consistent touches at either wide receiver or running back given Detroit's depth at each position, his versatility could come in handy on gadget plays.