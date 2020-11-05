site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lions-jamal-agnew-misses-second-straight-practice | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lions' Jamal Agnew: Misses second straight practice
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Agnew (ribs) did not practice Thursday.
Agnew has yet to resume practicing since being forced out of Sunday's loss to the Colts with a rib injury. If he can't go Week 9, Danny Amendola will stand to take over a Detroit's primary return man.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read