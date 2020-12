Agnew was targeted once but did not record a reception during Thursday's loss to Houston.

Agnew saw his second-most offensive snaps of the season in the absence of Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip), but he wasn't used much in the passing game despite Detroit trailing for most of the day. Even if Golladay and Amendola remain out in Week 13 against the Bears, the converted cornerback will not be a reliable fantasy option.