Agnew played 11 snaps on offense but wasn't targeted with a pass during Sunday's 37-35 loss to Minnesota.

Agnew wasn't targeted at all in the final two games of the season and the former cornerback will end the year with 13 receptions for 89 yards during his first full season as a dedicated wideout. Despite the downturn from his modest midseason offensive involvement, the 2017 All-Pro return man more than earned his keep on special teams this year by ranking 7th in average kickoff return (28.0 yards) and third in average punt return (12.7) among players with at least 10 attempts, not to mention also being one of eight players to return a punt for a touchdown in 2020. Now an unrestricted free agent at 25 years old, Agnew should generate significant interest for his services on special teams this offseason despite his underwhelming performance as both a cornerback and receiver through four years in the league.