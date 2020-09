Agnew was targeted once but did not record a catch during Sunday's 27-23 loss to Chicago.

Agnew returned two kickoffs for 66 yards and one punt for 16 yards, but he only saw 15 snaps on offense and wasn't used on any gadget plays. If Kenny Golladay (hamstring) is able to return in Week 2, Agnew is a good bet to see a significant reduction in playing time.