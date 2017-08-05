Lions' Jamal Agnew: Operating as No. 1 punt returner
Agnew has been repping as the No. 1 punt returner in training camp, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Agnew housed a punt for a touchdown in Detroit's mock game Friday -- in which he took the first rep at punt returner -- and is seemingly the favorite to win the job ahead of Week 1. While snaps at cornerback may be harder to come by in his rookie season, Agnew's been showing well at that position too, flashing the versatility to work out of the slot as well as on the perimeter.
