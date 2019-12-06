Lions' Jamal Agnew: Questionable Week 14
Agnew (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Agnew missed the last two games with the ankle injury, but he appears on track to return after working as a full practice participant Friday. Assuming the 24-year-old is able to suit up, he should reclaim his role as the team's primary kick and punt returner.
