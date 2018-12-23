Agnew (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Agnew spent time on injured reserve this season but will return form his nine-game absence. With Teez Tabor (coach's decision) inactive for the contest, Agnew could be leaned on immediately in the secondary. Agnew could also return to both kick and punt return duties.

