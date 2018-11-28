Agnew (knee) will return to practice Wednesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Agnew partially tore a ligament in his knee against Green Bay in October. The Lions have a 21-day window to activate the slot cornerback, but he isn't eligible to play until Week 15 against the Bills since players placed on injured reserve must stay there for at least eight weeks. Regardless, Agnew's return to practice Wednesday is a good sign and he could provide a boost on defense and special teams if he were to return for the final three games.

