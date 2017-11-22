Lions' Jamal Agnew: Ruled out for Thanksgiving
Agnew (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Vikings.
Agnew wasn't able to practice Tuesday or Wednesday, quashing his chances of playing on a short week after he injured his knee in Sunday's win over the Bears. With Agnew out of commission, it's expected that Ameer Abdullah will replace him on kick returns and TJ Jones and Golden Tate will fill in for him on punt returns.
More News
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...