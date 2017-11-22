Agnew (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Vikings.

Agnew wasn't able to practice Tuesday or Wednesday, quashing his chances of playing on a short week after he injured his knee in Sunday's win over the Bears. With Agnew out of commission, it's expected that Ameer Abdullah will replace him on kick returns and TJ Jones and Golden Tate will fill in for him on punt returns.

