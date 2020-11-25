Agnew is expected to handle an expanded role on offense Thursday against the Texans with fellow wideouts Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip) ruled out for the contest.

Over his four seasons with Detroit, Agnew has provided most of his value as one of the NFL's top return men, but he was thrust into more work at receiver in the Week 11 loss to Carolina while Golladay and Amendola were sidelined. Working behind Marvin Jones and Marvin Hall, Agnew surprisingly settled in as the No. 3 receiver over Quintez Cephus, playing 50 percent of the offensive snaps and hauling in three of six targets for 10 yards. While the per-target production was poor, that sort of volume could be enough to make Agnew a reasonable punt play for the two-game Thanksgiving Day DFS slate.