Agnew performed well as the top inside cornerback during minicamp, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With Justin Coleman (undisclosed) sitting out of team drills, Agnew worked as the top slot corner in sub-package defenses. He apparently looked good doing it, too, as Agnew reportedly made one of the most impressive plays of minicamp defending a pass intended for Brandon Powell in team drills. It's unlikely he'll continue serving in this capacity once Coleman presumable returns for training camp, but there at least seems potential for Agnew to attain IDP relevance if he ever gets the opportunity to work opposite shutdown cornerback Darius Slay. He'll have plenty of value as a return man, regardless.