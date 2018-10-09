Lions' Jamal Agnew: Suffers serious injury
Agnew will be out for an extended period of time due to a knee injury he suffered in Sunday's game against the Packers, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Agnew originally failed to return after he exited Sunday's game against the Packers in the fourth quarter. Though the amount of time he'll miss has been undetermined, Agnew's injury is considered "long-term". Ameer Abdullah could see reps as the Lions' top punt returner during Agnew's absence.
