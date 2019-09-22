Agnew returned one kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown as well as one punt for 24 yards during Sunday's 27-24 victory over Philadelphia.

Agnew is the first player to return a kickoff for a touchdown in 2019, and his performance was especially encouraging for the Lions given Agnew's otherwise rough start to the season. While he's still not seeing enough playing time on defense to warrant IDP consideration, Agnew remains a valuable asset in formats that reward points for all-purpose yards.