Agnew hauled in his lone target for four yards, adding an 11-yard reception and two kickoff returns for 95 yards during Sunday's 31-24 loss to Green Bay.

The 2017 All-Pro special teamer was at it again Week 14, establishing a new season best with his 71-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter Sunday. Agnew's production as a punt-return specialist has undeniably dropped since his breakout 2017 campaign that consisted of 15.4 yards per attempt and two touchdowns. His kickoff-return average has steadily exceeded 26.0 each of the past three years, however. Agnew's 19 targets, 12 receptions and 76 receiving yards from this season all eclipse personal bests set over his first three NFL campaigns.