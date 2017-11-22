The Lions aren't expected to have Agnew (knee) for Thursday's game against the Vikings, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Agnew wasn't able to practice Tuesday, two days after he was removed from the Lions' victory over the Bears after injuring his knee. A depth cornerback for the Lions, Agnew typically doesn't see much involvement on offense, but fills an important role on special teams as Detroit's top kick and punt returner. If Agnew is sidelined Thursday, Ameer Abdullah would likely return kickoffs, while TJ Jones and Golden Tate are the top candidates to handle punt-return duties.