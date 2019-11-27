Play

Agnew (ankle) is ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Bears.

Agnew didn't practice for the second straight week, so he'll look to leverage the "mini-bye" from playing on the weekday to get healthy for Week 14's clash against the Vikings. The third-year pro's mainly used as a returner, so the Lions may deploy Ty Johnson to return in his place.

