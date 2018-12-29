Agnew (knee) was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game at Green Bay.

Agnew was a limited practice participant this week to earn the questionable tag but won't be available for Week 17. The 23-year-old was activated off injured reserve last week after missing nine games as he partially tore a ligament in his knee. It remains unclear if Agnew aggravated that injury or is dealing with a new ailment, but he'll nonetheless be sidelined for the season finale.