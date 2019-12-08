Play

Agnew (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's game versus Minnesota.

Agnew will miss his third consecutive contest while tending to the ankle issue, despite working as a full practice participant Friday. With the 24-year-old suprisingly sidelined, Ty Johnson and Danny Amendola should assume return duties, with Rashaan Melvin operating as the team's No. 3 cornerback for Week 14.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories