Head coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Jones (ankle) is out for the entire 2025 season, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Jones was placed on the Lions' injured reserve Saturday, which meant the 2018 fifth-rounder was required to miss at least four games. However, the ankle injury he suffered in early August is severe enough for him to be ruled out for the rest of the 2025 season. Jones will turn his attention towards rehab and recovery and aim to be fully healthy for the start of the 2026 campaign.