Detroit placed Houston (ankle) on its injured reserve list Tuesday.
Houston is expected to miss at least six weeks as he recovers from a fractured ankle he sustained in Sunday's 37-31 loss versus Seattle. In his absence, Romeo Okwara is likely to see increased work on the edge.
