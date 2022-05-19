Houston will likely be an off-ball linebacker in Detroit's new 4-3 base defense, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Houston's fantasy stock would be higher if he was a possible heir to the middle linebacker role behind Alex Anzalone or even if he was set for an on-the-ball pass rushing role like the one in which he racked up 16.5 sacks and 24.5 TFLs last year at Jackson State. However, it initially doesn't seem like he is headed for snaps at either of those spots to begin his career, and the sixth-round rookie still has to make the team to be of fantasy consideration.