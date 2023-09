Houston suffered a fractured ankle in Sunday's 37-31 loss to Seahawks on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Houston is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks minimum, with further testing taking place Monday to determine the best route for his recovery. The second-year pro recorded eight sacks in just seven games during his rookie season, so his absence in the weeks ahead is rough news for a Lions defense that has recorded just one sack in two games this season.