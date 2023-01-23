Houston recorded 12 tackles with eight sacks and one forced fumble over seven games in 2022.

After spending the first nine games of the season on the practice squad, the sixth-round rookie out of Jackson State burst onto the scene by recording five sacks in his first four games. Thanks to a monster three-sack effort in week 17 against Chicago, Houston ultimately finished second among all rookies (behind teammate Aidan Hutchinson) by season's end despite playing just seven games. Now entering his first offseason with more QB takedowns than games played, Houston figures to be in store for a key role in the Lions defense in 2023.