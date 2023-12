Houston (ankle) was designated to return from injured reserve Thursday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 25-year-old linebacker has missed the Lions' last 13 games with this ankle issue, but it now seems as if he could be nearing a return. Houston tallied 12 total tackles, including 8.0 sacks in just seven appearances in 2022, and he'd likely serve as a rotational outside linebacker if he's able to return to the field this season.