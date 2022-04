The Lions selected Houston in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 217th overall.

Houston played sparingly over four years at Florida before he transferred to Jackson State of the FCS for the 2021 season. He was utterly dominant at the FCS level, posting 70 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and an interception over 13 games. Even at a lower level of competition, that level of production is worth taking a flier on.