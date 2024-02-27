Houston recorded one tackle in two games during the 2023 season.

Houston was expected to handle a large workload as a pass rusher after racking up eight sacks as a rookie in 2022. However, he suffered a fractured ankle in Week 2 and didn't see the field again until the Lions' season-ending loss to the 49ers in the NFC championship game. Now set to become an exclusive-rights free agent at the end of the league year, Houston is a strong candidate to return to Detroit in 2024.