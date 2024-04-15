The Lions re-signed Houston to an exclusive rights free agent contract Monday.

Houston is coming off a mostly lost 2023 campaign, as a fractured ankle suffered Week 2 kept him sidelined until Detroit's loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. He impressed as a rookie back in 2022, racking up 8.0 sacks despite suiting up for just seven games, so it makes sense for the Lions to re-sign Houston and work to continue his development.