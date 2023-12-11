Houston (ankle) is looking at a late December or early January return, according to head coach Dan Campbell, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Houston has been out of action since fracturing his ankle Week 2 against the Seahawks. The Jackson State product was expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks at minimum and has already missed 12, with at least a couple more seemingly on the horizon. The second-year pro will remain on IR for now, but his potential return late in the season would be a significant boost to the Lions' pass rush after Houston was able to record eight sacks in seven games during his rookie campaign.