Mitchell (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest against Carolina.

Mitchell practiced in full Wednesday and Thursday but popped up on the injury report with a DNP due to a hamstring issue Friday. It doesn't bode well for the tight end's likelihood of playing Sunday that the injury occurred late in the week, though his potential absence probably won't have a major impact on the Lions' game plan since he hasn't logged more than 10 offensive snaps in any contest so far this season.