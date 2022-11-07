Mitchell caught two of two targets for eight yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 15-9 win over the Packers.

While Detroit tight ends received only four of Jared Goff's 26 pass attempts in the team's first game without T.J. Hockenson, Mitchell received half of them and parlayed one into his first career touchdown. However, he (21 percent of offensive snaps) also saw less playing time than new No. 1 tight end Brock Wright (81) plus Shane Zylstra (26). The rookie fifth-rounder should get plenty of opportunities to prove his worth as the rest of the year goes on, but Mitchell's production figures to be unpredictable unless he starts seeing consistently high levels of playing time.